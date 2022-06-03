RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Dozens injured in train crash in northwestern Slovakia

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 3:52 PM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A train engine hit a stopped passenger train in Slovakia on Friday, injuring dozens of people, four of them seriously, police said.

There were around 100 people on the train at the time of the crash, which occurred near the town of Vrutky in the northwestern part of the country.

One passenger with serious injuries was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby town of Martin.

The full circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

