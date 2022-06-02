RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » Europe News » Cyprus police: Syrian migrant…

Cyprus police: Syrian migrant found dead off coastline

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A 24 year-old Syrian man believed to be among 43 other Syrian migrants to reached Cyprus on two rubber dinghies has been found dead in waters just off the island’s western coastline, Cypriot police said Thursday.

A police spokesman told the Associated Press that the man was likely aboard a dinghy whose occupants were told to swim to shore from a distance of around 60 meters (200 feet) so that the craft could speed off quicker.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police scrambled a helicopter and patrol boats to search for the man after other dinghy occupants reported him missing.

The other dinghy dropped off its passengers, including two women and nine minors with the youngest being 3 years old, on the beach near the village of Peyia.

The spokesman, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said both dinghies departed from Antalya, Turkey, some 300 kilometers (185 miles) away.

The latest arrivals come three days after another 92 Syrian migrants, including six women and 11 minors, arrived aboard three boats in separate instances. Authorities have arrested five men in that case.

Cyprus has been coping with a steady migrant influx over the last three years, with authorities saying the number of asylum seekers has reached 5% of the ethnically divided island’s population of 920,000 — five times the average of any other European Union member country.

The vast majority of migrants arrive to the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north through Turkey and cross a United Nations-controlled buffer zone to apply for asylum to authorities of the internationally recognized government in the Greek Cypriot south.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

SSA wants to add 4,000 employees to ease burdensome workloads

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

TSP performance trending up, but mostly still in the red

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up