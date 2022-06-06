RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis | U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch
Cyprus labor minister dies after suffering brain aneurism

The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 4:50 PM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Labor and Social Insurance Minister Zeta Emilianidou died in a hospital in the Greek capital after suffering a brain aneurism last month, the government announced late Monday. She was 68.

“I’m deeply grief stricken,” Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said in a post on his official Facebook page. “The loss of our beloved Zeta has left me shattered. … We will all miss Zeta, especially our country that loses an honorable, highly intelligent and effective minister.”

Emilianidou underwent emergency brain surgery at the Athens’ Hygeia Medical Center a few days after complaining of severe headaches May 15.

Tributes poured in moments after the announcement for Emilianidou, one of the few women in Anastasiades’ Cabinet, who gained a reputation as an assiduous worker who kept a low profile while deftly negotiating trouble, including a financial crisis just as she was appointed in 2013 that saw the jobless rate rocket to near record highs.

“Zeta Emilianidou stood out throughout her professional, political and personal life for her ethics, integrity, daring and effectiveness,” lawmaker Chrysis Pantelides posted on his Facebook page.

Born in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, she earned a law degree from the Aristotelion University in Thessaloniki, Greece, and became a laywer in Cyprus in 1978.

She spent nearly a decade as chief of the Customs and Excise Department until 2010, when she was appointed as permanent secretary at the Energy, Trade and Tourism Ministry for three years.

Emilianidou earned respect as labor minister for pushing through a string of reforms, particularly in buttressing workers’ rights and gender equality in the workplace.

In recent months, she was working to pass legislation for a national minimum wage.

