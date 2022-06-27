SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Europe News » Cyberattack hits Lithuania after…

Cyberattack hits Lithuania after sanctions feud with Russia

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A cyberattack temporarily knocked out public and private websites in Lithuania, the country’s Defense Minister said Monday, with a pro-Moscow hacker group reportedly claiming responsibility.

A distributed-denial-of-service (DDOS) attack targeted a secure national data network. The State Tax Inspectorate and Migration Department were also among the public agencies forced to suspend online services for several hours. They came online again later the same day.

The incident came a week after Russian officials threatened to retaliate because Lithuania restricted the transit of steel and ferrous metals under EU sanctions. The ban on goods under European Union sanctions was announced by Lithuanian authorities earlier this month and prompted a flurry of angry retorts from Moscow, with the Kremlin denouncing the move as unprecedented and unlawful.

Moscow has accused Lithuania and the EU of violating international agreements, threatening a “non-diplomatic” response. Local authorities in Lithuania had warned that cyberattacks were likely to follow.

The ministry didn’t name the hackers but the Baltic News Service said the pro-Kremlin group “Killnet” had claimed the attack.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Tech News | World News

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Army Guard troops risk dismissal as vaccine deadline looms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up