RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Europe News » Bulgarian lawmakers vote to…

Bulgarian lawmakers vote to unblock N Macedonia’s EU bid

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament voted Friday to lift a veto that has long blocked European Union membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, raising fresh hopes that the bloc can now press on with its expansion plans in the Western Balkans amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

France, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, had made last-ditch efforts this week to resolve an ethnic and cultural dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia that was the source of the veto.

The Bulgarian government had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority and quash “hate speech” against Bulgaria. North Macedonia said that its identity and language weren’t open for discussion.

Under the French proposal, North Macedonia would have to recognize in the preamble of its constitution that Bulgarians are one of the country’s constitutive ethnicities. North Macedonia made it clear at a Thursday summit of EU leaders that the French proposal was “unacceptable” in its current form.

North Macedonia has held EU candidate status for 17 years and received a green light in 2020 to begin accession talks, although no date was set for the start of negotiations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up