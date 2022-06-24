RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 2:39 AM

JUNE 17- JUNE 23, 2022

From the war in Ukraine to Budapest’s Aquatics World Championships, the Royal Ascot race, western Europe’s first heat wave and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the final report of a corruption probe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

This selection was curated by Berlin chief photographer Markus Schreiber.

