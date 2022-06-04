4 injured as apartment building roof collapses in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The roof and part of the front of an apartment building in the Hungarian capital collapsed…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The roof and part of the front of an apartment building in the Hungarian capital collapsed Monday, injuring four pedestrians and flattening a number of parked cars.

Budapest police said in a statement that the search of the rubble and the building itself was continuing, but that so far there was no indication of fatalities.

Access to the area has been blocked until police conclude the investigation of the collapse, which they attributed to structural failure.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.