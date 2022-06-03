RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Europe News » 3 dead in Bulgaria…

3 dead in Bulgaria as passenger train hits truck at crossing

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 10:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Three people were killed when a passenger train crashed into a truck at an unguarded railway crossing in northwestern Bulgaria Tuesday, authorities said.

The accident occurred near Gara Oreshets, at 1:35 p.m. local time (1135 GMT), police said.

According to initial data, the three victims were the truck driver and the two train drivers. Several passengers on the train were injured and taken to hospital.

The truck was carrying crushed stones for construction works on a high-speed road linking the capital Sofia and the Danube port of Vidin.

Police, fire-fighters, and ambulance teams were working at the scene.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the accident, but officials said it was too early to determine how it happened.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up