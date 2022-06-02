Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
2 stabbed in Sweden, 1 in life-threatening condition

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 4:44 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — At least two people were wounded — one with life-threatening injuries — in a stabbing attack in a shopping mall west of the Swedish capital, police said Tuesday. A suspect has been arrested.

Police said that “some kind of sharp object” had been used in the attack, and that the case was being investigated as a murder attempt.

The victims were identified by hospital officials as being men in their late 40s and early 50s respectively.

Police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that they no idea what is behind the attack and that there was only one perpetrator.

The incident happened in the town of Vasteras, which sits 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Stockholm.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

