BERLIN (AP) — Two people were fatally shot at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said. There were…

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were fatally shot at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.

There were few immediate details of the incident shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, but police said in a statement that “there is no danger to the public.”

They said a motive for the shootings wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.