Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision Song Contest as war rages at home

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 7:02 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision Song Contest as war rages at home.

