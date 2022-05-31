RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Europe News » Serb president pledges EU…

Serb president pledges EU course, hints Russia sanctions

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 7:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Aleksandar Vucic was sworn in for his second term as Serbia’s president Tuesday, pledging to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path and hinting that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Despite voting in favor of three U.N. resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Serbia remains the only European state that has not joined sanctions against its ally Moscow.

In his inaugural speech in parliament, Vucic said Serbia’s priority will be its EU membership path and that the new government — which should be formed in July — will have to work harder on gaining entry into the 27-member bloc and consider sanctions against Moscow, although he didn’t specifically refer to Russia.

“Forming a new government is of utmost importance because of the situation we are in, difficult situation,” he said. “We will have to deal with new sanctions and stuff, which could damage us so we will ask our European partners to help us,” he said.

Vucic, who convincingly won the presidential election mostly on his pro-Russian agenda, said that he wants to take Serbia into the EU during his new term. But he has spent recent years cementing ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a long-time ally.

Opposition groups and foreign observers said the April vote was far from being free and fair and that Vucic’s autocratic rule sidelines the government and parliament.

Vucic announced on Sunday that he has secured an “extremely favorable” three-year natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation with Putin — something widely seen as his determination not to join EU sanctions despite pressure from the West.

But the Serb president on Tuesday appeared to soften his pro-Russia stance, saying “we must be firm on the European path.”

He said Serbia will not seek NATO membership and would maintain its military neutrality.

“We are not politically neutral because we want membership in the European Union,” said Vucic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up