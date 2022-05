DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns over ‘aggressive war’ in Ukraine, says he’s ‘ashamed of…

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns over ‘aggressive war’ in Ukraine, says he’s ‘ashamed of my country.’

