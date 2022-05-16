RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Passenger, cargo trains collide in Spain; 1 killed, 85 hurt

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 3:02 PM

MADRID (AP) — A cargo train smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people, Spanish authorities and the regional rail company said. Emergency crews said they were helping to evacuate about 100 people on the passenger train.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) some 15 kilometers (10 miles) from Barcelona, the capital of the northeastern region, rail company FGC said in a statement.

The cargo train carrying potash derailed as it came into the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain. It then smashed into the front of the passenger train, which was pulling out of the station, killing the engineer, the FGC said.

