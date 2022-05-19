RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Europe News » Jordan offers to station…

Jordan offers to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 2:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has offered to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus through the summer fire season, the Cypriot foreign minister said Monday.

Minister Ioannis Kasoulides thanked the Jordanian monarch following talks with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

King Abdullah’s offer comes two weeks after Kasoulides pitched to his Greek and Israeli counterparts the creation of an east Mediterranean firefighting hub aimed at quickly addressing huge summer wildfires that could overwhelm any single country.

Kasoulides made the proposal during a virtual meeting of the three countries’ top diplomats as well as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aimed at closer cooperation on energy, the economy, climate action, emergency preparedness and counterterrorism.

Cyprus, Greece and Israel have often assisted each other in recent years by sending firefighting teams, gear and aircraft to help combat massive wildfires. The Cypriot proposal would streamline and speed up the dispatching of such assistance. Greece struggled to fight massive wildfires last year.

Cyprus, Jordan and Greece have a trilateral cooperation arrangement that aims to strengthen their defense and security ties.

___

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up