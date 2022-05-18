RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Home » Europe News » Google's Russian business plans…

Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers.

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

State CIO to leave in June

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up