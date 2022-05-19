RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Europe News » Germany's top court OKs…

Germany’s top court OKs vaccine mandate for health workers

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 4:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court has approved rules requiring that health workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Constitutional Court announced Thursday that it has rejected a complaint against the measure, arguing that protecting vulnerable people in hospitals and care homes is more important than the infringement of health workers’ rights.

The German government had initially planned to extend the vaccine mandate to all adults, but even a proposal to impose one on the over-60s was rejected by lawmakers.

Almost 76% of the population in Germany has received two shots against the coronavirus so far.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up