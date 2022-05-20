RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
Home » Europe News » Germany's Schroeder to quit…

Germany’s Schroeder to quit Rosneft board as backlash mounts

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder plans to leave the board of directors of Russian state energy company Rosneft as a backlash over his ties with Russia and its energy sector mounts.

Schroeder, 78, is the chairman of Rosneft’s board. Roseneft said Friday that Schroeder announced “the impossibility of extending his powers on the board of directors of the company.”

The announcement came a day after German lawmakers agreed to strip Schroeder of his taxpayer-funded office and staff.

Schroeder, 78, led Germany from 1998 to 2005. He has become increasingly isolated in recent months due to his work for state-controlled Russian energy companies.

As well as the Rosneft job, he has been involved with the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects.

A few weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom said Schroeder had been nominated to join its board of directors. The appointment was slated to be voted on at Gazprom’s annual general meeting next month.

Earlier this year, several office staff quit and Schroeder faced a fresh wave of outrage from former political allies after The New York Times quoted him saying that a massacre in Bucha, outside Ukraine’s capital, “has to be investigated” but he didn’t think orders to kill Ukrainian civilians would have come from Russian President Vladimir Putin, a longtime friend.

___

Follow all AP stories on Russia’s war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up