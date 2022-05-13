BERLIN (AP) — German police investigate possible Islamic extremist motive after 5 wounded in knife attack on train.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 13, 2022, 9:54 AM
BERLIN (AP) — German police investigate possible Islamic extremist motive after 5 wounded in knife attack on train.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.