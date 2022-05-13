RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Europe News » German police investigate possible…

German police investigate possible Islamic extremist motive after 5 wounded in knife attack on train

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 9:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police investigate possible Islamic extremist motive after 5 wounded in knife attack on train.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Spy agencies look to standardize use of open source intelligence

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up