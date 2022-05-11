RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
Home » Europe News » Former Polish dissident, editor…

Former Polish dissident, editor wins top Spanish award

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 6:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — A former Polish dissident and human rights activist who is editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers has won a prestigious Spanish award.

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards announced Wednesday that Adam Michnik won its annual prize for communication and humanities.

The jury said that the 75-year-old was honored “for his commitment to quality journalism and for his influence in restoring and defending democracy in Poland.”

The citation noted that Michnik was a prominent figure in Poland’s Solidarity pro-democracy movement and was imprisoned in the 1980s for his efforts to end his country’s repressive communist rule.

After Poland’s communist leaders were toppled in a 1989 election, Michnik took a seat in parliament and was a co-founder of the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

“Michnik, whose idea of Europe helped democratic values take root in his country, is today a symbol of freedom of expression and humanism, as well as a moral example of resistance against authoritarian threats,” the jury citation said.

Poland and the European Union have for years been at odds over issues linked to the respect of democratic standards and the separation of powers in the eastern country.

The 50,000-euro ($53,000) award is one of eight prizes, including in the arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Federal health tech leaders want to extract data for greater equity

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up