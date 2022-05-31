RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Half of Sievierodonetsk seized | War crimes meeting held at Hague | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Europe News » Deutsche Bank, subsidiary raided…

Deutsche Bank, subsidiary raided over ‘greenwashing’ claims

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS on Tuesday following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold.

German news agency dpa quoted Frankfurt prosecutors saying the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet.

A former manager in charge of sustainability at DWS has claimed that the asset management firm exaggerated the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds — referred to as “greenwashing.”

DWS said in a statement that it is cooperating with “all relevant regulatory authorities” on the issue, dpa reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

TSA hiring DEI chief to help tackle lack of diversity among senior ranks

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up