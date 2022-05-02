RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol plant evacuations | 'Ghost of Kyiv' a myth | Pelosi and Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » Europe News » Denmark justice minister resigns…

Denmark justice minister resigns to prompt Cabinet reshuffle

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 3:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday after Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup resigned to become the new head of the Danish Brewers’ Association.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, of the Social Democrats, chose Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye as the new justice minister to replace Haekkerup.

Housing Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek became the new integration minister and was replaced by Christian Rabjerg Madsen, a member of parliament.

It was the second government shuffle since Frederiksen became prime minister as head of a minority Social Democratic government on June 27, 2019.

Haekkerup will take up his new job as head of the industry association for Denmark’s beer business as of June 1, and he will resign from parliament.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up