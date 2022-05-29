RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Croatian police search for small plane that went off radar

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 9:05 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they are searching for a small plane that went off the radar Sunday after taking off from the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split.

The Cessna 182 plane disappeared from the radar around 0925GMT while flying in the direction of Germany, said a police statement.

Authorities have dispatched rescue teams and are searching the area with drones, police added. The statement did not specify how many people were on the plane.

