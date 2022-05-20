RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
Home » Europe News » At least 3 injured…

At least 3 injured in “random” stabbing in town near Oslo

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 3:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police said Friday that a person with a knife has wounded at least three people — one of them critically — in a random attack in a town near Oslo.

The Dagbladet newspaper reported that the perpetrator has been arrested.

Police said on Twitter that the incident in a small town west of Oslo was labeled as “ongoing, life-threatening violence.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up