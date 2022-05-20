At least 3 injured in “random” stabbing in town near Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police said Friday that a person with a knife has wounded at least three people…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police said Friday that a person with a knife has wounded at least three people — one of them critically — in a random attack in a town near Oslo.

The Dagbladet newspaper reported that the perpetrator has been arrested.

Police said on Twitter that the incident in a small town west of Oslo was labeled as “ongoing, life-threatening violence.”

