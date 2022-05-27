RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
AP PHOTOS: The glamour of Cannes in black & white

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 3:41 AM

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most colorful spectacles in the world — all Cote d’Azur sunshine, palm trees and glittering ballgowns. But the soul of Cannes will always exist in black and white.

The images that first made Cannes synonymous with glamour were captured in monochrome — pictures that still linger in the collective fantasy of the French Riviera extravaganza, where thousands descend annually to participate in a grand, gaudy tradition in the name of cinema.

For the 75th edition of Cannes, which wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has stalked the red carpet and paced the Croisette seeking glimpses of classic Cannes. In his images past and present eras collide, evoking the timeless allure of the world’s largest film festival.

Here is the sensational swirl of life in Cannes, where dresses get caught in elevators, eyes turn whenever an official car’s doors open and the lobbies of grand hotels hum with activity. Some images show the guarded divisions of Cannes, with lines of security bordering the festival’s parameters. Others stretch into dreamland: A dressed-up woman waiting on a park bench like a fairy tale.

For Giannakouris, who was shooting in Ukraine up until late April, it was welcome break from reality.

