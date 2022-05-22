RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Belarusians join war | Fear for 2,500 POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Home » Europe News » AP PHOTOS: From Tom…

AP PHOTOS: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes

The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANNES, France (AP) — Star power has been out in force at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

After a 2021 edition muted by the pandemic, this year’s French Riviera spectacular has again seen throngs of onlookers screaming out “Tom!” “Julia!” and “Viola!”

The wattage on display on Cannes has been brighter this year thanks the presence of stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba and others who have made their way down the festival’s famed red carpet.

But as the first half of the French Riviera spectacular has shown, stardom in Cannes is a global concept that stretches around the world. Just as much as cameras have focused on Hollywood stars, they’ve been trained on the likes of India’s Aishwarya Rai and South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae.

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After high staff attrition, USDA seeks to rebuild with ‘robust’ hiring

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up