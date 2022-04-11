RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Slovakia can't confirm defense is destroyed | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Home » Europe News » UK sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians

UK sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 8:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday announced sanctions against Bosnian-Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, censuring them for attempts to undermine the legitimacy and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the U.K. under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused the pair of being emboldened by Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Truss said in a statement. “Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans.”

Dodik is the Bosnian-Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three-person state-level presidency. Cvijanovic is the president of the entity of Republika Srpska.

UK authorities say the pair have have used their positions to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska — one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two entities — in direct contravention of the country’s constitution.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up