RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Neighboring countries demand accountability | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Europe News » UK clears 6th COVID…

UK clears 6th COVID shot despite canceling deal for doses

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 5:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have authorized a coronavirus vaccine for adults made by French drugmaker Valneva, despite the government’s decision last year to cancel an order for at least 100 million doses.

The U.K. is the first country to authorize Valneva’s vaccine, which is also under review by the European Medicines Agency. Britain’s medicines regulator said Thursday that the two-dose vaccine is intended for adults ages 18 to 50, with the second dose given about a month after the first.

The Valneva vaccine is made with the decades-old technology used to manufacture shots for flu and polio. It is the sixth COVID-19 vaccine the U.K. has cleared and the only one that utilizes a “killed” virus; scientists grow the coronavirus in a lab and then inactivate the virus so it cannot replicate or infect cells.

The U.K. government scrapped an agreement with Valneva in September to purchase at least 100 million doses, saying at the time that British regulators probably would not cleared the shot. Valneva said Britain canceled the deal because of supply concerns.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in September that he couldn’t go into details because of commercial issues but that the deal was spiked because “it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval.”

Britain was an early backer of the Valneva vaccine, agreeing to invest millions of pounds in a production facility in Scotland. As part of the contract, the U.K. had agreed to buy 100 million doses with options for another 90 million.

Even without the Valneva vaccine, the government has acquired more than enough doses to fully vaccinate everyone in the country twice. To date, nearly 60% of the British population has received three doses.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up