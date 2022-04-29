RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN head condemns attacks on civilians | New gas pipeline eases Europe off Russian supply | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid
Home » Europe News » Russian ex-minister jailed for…

Russian ex-minister jailed for bribery granted parole

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 6:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s former economic development minister, the country’s highest-ranking official to be jailed in nearly two decades, has been granted parole after serving more than half of an eight-year sentence on a bribery conviction, Russian officials confirmed Friday.

Alexei Ulyukayev filed a petition for early release after serving more than five years. A court in the Tver region, some 140 kilometers northwest of Moscow, granted him parole on Wednesday, court officials told the Interfax news agency.

Ulyukayev may be released from prison as soon as mid-May, the officials said, if no appeal against the parole ruling is filed.

The former minister was detained in 2016 at the headquarters of Russia’s largest oil producer, state-owned Rosneft, after a sting operation by Russia’s main intelligence agency. Prosecutors say he accepted a $2 million bribe from Rosneft’s influential CEO, Igor Sechin, for giving the company the green light to privatize another oil firm.

The circumstances of the case sparked speculation that Ulyukayev was caught in a Kremlin power play involving Sechin, a longtime associate of President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukaev went to Sechin’s office in November 2016 to discuss Rosneft’s affairs, and was arrested as he was leaving the building with a bag full of cash that Sechin had given him. Ulyukayev told the court that he thought the bag contained a bottle of wine and a basket filled with sausages.

In tapes played in court earlier in the trial, Sechin was heard telling Ulyukayev to take the bag with the sausage. Russian media reported that Sechin has a tradition of gifting people baskets of sausages from his own butcher’s shop.

Shortly after the arrest, Ulyukaev was dismissed from his post. He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and insisted Sechin had set him up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

USPS faces 3 lawsuits challenging its mostly gas-powered future vehicle fleet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up