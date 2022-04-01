RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for ‘deplorable’ Canadian residential school abuses

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 6:28 AM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope asks forgiveness of Indigenous for ‘deplorable’ Canadian residential school abuses.

