RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » Europe News » Polls open in 1st…

Polls open in 1st round of France’s presidential election

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 2:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8 p.m. in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24.

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up