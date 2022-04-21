RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Europe News » Mattel unveils Elizabeth II…

Mattel unveils Elizabeth II Barbie on queen’s birthday

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has got her own Barbie in honor of her 96th birthday and upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

California-based toymaker Mattel released the doll on the monarch’s birthday Thursday in commemoration of her 70 years of service, which will be celebrated beginning on June 2.

The doll is dressed in ivory complete with a blue sash and a tiara modelled on the one the Queen wore on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

While Thursday’s were low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official anniversary.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up