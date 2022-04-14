RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Neighboring countries demand accountability | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Europe News » Germany nabs 4 in…

Germany nabs 4 in probe of anti-government extremist group

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 5:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Four people have been arrested in Germany and weapons seized in an investigation of suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors in Koblenz and Rhineland-Palatinate’s state criminal police office said that raids were carried out at 20 properties across the country Wednesday following an investigation launched in October. The suspects were members of a chat group called “United Patriots,” they said.

They added in a statement that the group’s declared aim was to destroy Germany’s electricity supply facilities and cause a long blackout, with the goal of producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately overthrowing the democratic system in Germany. The group also allegedly planned to kidnap well-known public figures who weren’t identified.

Investigators said the suspects they identified were associated with the protest movement against coronavirus restrictions and with the Reich Citizens movement, which disputes the legitimacy of the post-World War II German constitution and, by extension, the current government.

They seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, thousands of euros in cash, and numerous gold bars and silver coins.

The suspects, all German citizens, are accused of preparing a serious act of violence and of violating weapons laws.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up