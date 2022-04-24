RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » Europe News » Germany: Left party to…

Germany: Left party to hold leadership vote amid turmoil

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 6:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Left party said Sunday that it will hold a leadership vote in June amid a series of internal spats including over the handling of sexism allegations.

Co-leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow resigned Wednesday, citing the sexism spat and unfulfilled hopes for the party’s renewal.

“In light of the party’s difficult situation the executive board requires a new mandate from the party convention,” it said. The statement also cited the need to clarify its political direction and reform the party structure.

The anti-capitalist party barely scraped into parliament at the last election and internal splits have been exacerbated recently by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Left, whose roots include the Socialist Unity Party that controlled East Germany until reunification, has long had close ties to Moscow.

German weekly Der Spiegel reported last month that several female members of the party in the central state of Hesse had made allegations of sexual harassment and assaults but received little support.

One of the men alleged to have been accused of harassment was in a relationship with Janine Wissler, who is now the party’s second co-chair, Spiegel reported.

The Left is part of the government in four of Germany’s 16 states.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up