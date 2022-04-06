RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Russian media's response to Bucha deaths | Photos
Fire breaks out in hospital in northern Greece; 1 dead

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 3:14 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out Wednesday morning in a hospital in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki where COVID-19 patients are being treated. The fire department said the body of one person was found on the second floor of the Papanikolaou hospital.

It was unclear what sparked the fire, and whether there were patients or staff trapped in the building. Video footage from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out of two windows on a lower floor of the facility.

Thirty firefighters with 11 firefighting vehicles were battling the blaze.

