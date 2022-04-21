RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Europe News » Fire at Russian defence…

Fire at Russian defence research facility kills 6 people

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Six people died and 27 more sustained injuries after a fire broke at a defense research facility in the northwestern Russian city of Tver on Thursday, authorities of the Tver regions said.

The fire erupted in an administrative building of the Aerospace Defense Forces’ Central Research Institute, which operates under the Russian Defense Ministry. It quickly engulfed the building’s upper three floors, forcing those inside to jump from windows and causing the roof to cave in.

Regional military prosecutors are investigating the cause of the blaze. The state-run news agency Tass said early findings pointed to aging wiring as a contributing factor.

According to the website of the Russian Defense Ministry, the institute focuses on research related to air and space defense, including the development of new anti-aircraft systems.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Agency data leaders see strong tie into federal zero trust security push

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up