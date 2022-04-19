RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Home » Europe News » Bodies of 4 residents…

Bodies of 4 residents found at house in eastern Germany

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 10:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The bodies of four people have been found at a house in eastern Germany, police said Tuesday, but there was no immediate word on what events led to their deaths.

The bodies of two men, ages 32 and 72, and two women, ages 34 and 69, were found late Monday evening in the city of Chemnitz, police said. They added that all four lived in the house and investigators believe they all died violent deaths, but they are still looking into exactly what happened.

Police said there is currently no evidence pointing to actions by anyone else.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

USPS regulator sees dashboards as opportunity to maximize service transparency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up