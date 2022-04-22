RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 2:49 AM

APRIL 15 – APRIL 21

As Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week dominating the news, France was preparing for the presidential runoff election on April 24 where far-right leader Marine Le Pen is trying to unseat centrist President Emmanuel Macron. Easter celebrations took place in many countries and the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice was held.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Zagreb Photographer Darko Bandic.

