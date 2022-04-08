RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries | UN suspends Russia from human rights body | Photos
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 2:59 AM

APRIL 1 – 7, 2022

Russian troops left behind crushed buildings and residents in dire need of food and aid in the northern Ukrainian city of Bucha. Protests around the world condemned the invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of gruesome atrocities. The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan began and voters in Serbia cast ballots in a triple election.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Thanassis Stavrakis, Chief Photographer, Athens.

