All school classes in Montenegro canceled over bomb threats

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 7:17 AM

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Authorities in Montenegro canceled classes at all schools in the Balkan country Wednesday due to widespread bomb threats.

A total of 41 schools received messages that explosive devices were planted in the buildings, according to the Montenegro Education Ministry. Amid the resulting panic and chaos, the ministry decided to cancel all classes, spokesperson Bojan Knezevic said.

State broadcaster RTCG said the threatening messages were sent early Wednesday to the email addresses of schools throughout the country of 620,000 people.

Dozens of officers were sent to schools to check for potential explosives. There have been no reports that any were found. Police said they were investigating who sent the threats.

President Milo Djukanovic described the school threats as an alleged attempt to destabilize Montenegro before a new, pro-Western government is put to a vote and ahead of the summer tourism season.

A bomb threat on April 1 caused the evacuations of two schools in Montenegro.

Tiny Montenegro defied Russia in 2017 to join NATO. The country has been a key Western ally in the Balkans and supported Ukraine during its invasion by Russia.

