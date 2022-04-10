RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Battle over Ukrainian heartland | Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Europe News » 10 miners missing after…

10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 4:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Coal mining authorities in Poland said Saturday that contact has been lost with 10 miners following an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in the south of the country.

The accident at 3:40 a.m. Saturday occurred some 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground. It was the second colliery accident in just four days in the coal mining region around the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, near the Czech border.

Repeat methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five and left seven missing and injured dozens. Both mines are operated by the JSW company.

The company said that 52 workers were in the area of the tremor at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine and 42 of them were able to leave the shaft on their own. A rescue operation has been launched for the 10 missing miners.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up