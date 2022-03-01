CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » Ukrainian parliament says Russian…

Ukrainian parliament says Russian forces have hit the TV tower in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian parliament says Russian forces have hit the TV tower in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up