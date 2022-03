ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says he discussed a 24-hour cease-fire with his Russian counterpart, but didn’t make…

Listen now to WTOP News

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says he discussed a 24-hour cease-fire with his Russian counterpart, but didn’t make progress.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.