Ukraine’s emergency agency: Russian strikes on Kyiv’s TV tower kill five people, wound others

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:49 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s emergency agency: Russian strikes on Kyiv’s TV tower kill five people, wound others.

