RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Europe News » The Eiffel Tower grows…

The Eiffel Tower grows even higher, thanks to new antenna

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower grew by six meters (nearly 20 feet) on Tuesday after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of France’s most iconic landmark.

Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. With the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 324 meters (1,063 feet) tall to 330 meters (1,083 feet).

The Eiffel Tower company’s president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady’s 133-year history.

“It’s a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said.

“From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Martins said.

The Eiffel Tower was 312 meters (1,024 feet) high when it was inaugurated on March 31, 1889.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up