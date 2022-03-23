RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Sweden school killing suspect jailed in pre-trial custody

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 11:39 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An 18-year-old student was jailed in pre-trial custody Wednesday following his arrest over the killing of two teachers at one of the oldest high schools in Sweden.

The suspect, whose name has not been made public, has not so far been formally charged over Monday’s killing in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

The Malmo District court ruled that the suspect cannot access media, receive visits or communicate with anyone either by letter or email. He accepted the restrictions, Swedish media said. Ahead of the custody hearing, his attorney Anders Elison told Sydsvenskan, a southern Sweden daily, that his client “regrets” his alleged actions.

The suspect wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record, and police didn’t disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive hasn’t been established..

Police found the suspect and the two victims on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School, 10 minutes after they were alerted. Scores of ambulances and patrol cars rushed to the school and armed police entered the cordoned-off building.

Students at the school, which has about 1,100 students, had gathered to work on a musical and locked themselves inside classrooms.

The killings took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406. It was originally meant to educate local youth in Christian doctrine and Latin.

