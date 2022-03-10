RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Europe News » Spain: Ombudsman tasked with…

Spain: Ombudsman tasked with probing church sex abuse record

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish parliamentarians are tasking the country’s ombudsman with the first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by members of Spain’s Roman Catholic church .

All lawmakers except for members of a far-right party that holds roughly 15% of the seats in Spain’s Congress of Deputies, or lower house, on Thursday backed the proposal introduced by socialists and a Basque nationalist party.

A separate proposal by three left-wing parties, including the ruling national coalition’s junior partner United We Can, to open a full parliamentary commission was rejected this week as consensus built around keeping the probe isolated from the political sphere.

The three parties ended up supporting leaving the probe in the hands of ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo because they said it guaranteed that the church will be held accountable.

Thursday’s vote was momentous on the back of increasing public harrowing accounts of abuse and an admission of the problem by some Catholic orders and bishops.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference, which for years rejected being investigated, last month announced it would task a private law firm with a year-long “audit” into past and present sexual abuse. The inquiry is meant to cover abuse by the clergy, teachers and others associated with the church.

Spain’s leading newspaper, El País, has compiled records of more than 600 cases of abuse involving twice as many victims, although the real number is believed to be much higher.

Gabilondo, 72, was named as the head of Spain’s ombudsman office in November after an agreement between the ruling center-left coalition and the leading opposition conservative party.

A professor of philosophy and former member of a Catholic brotherhood, he was Spain’s education minister from 2009-11 for a Socialist-led administration.

In a tweet, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the probe is “a first step in trying to repair the pain of victims, who had not been heard until now.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up