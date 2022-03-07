CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaching 6 mil | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » Russia fails to send…

Russia fails to send representatives to UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 4:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russia fails to send representatives to UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up