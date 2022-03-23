BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO estimates 7,000 to 15,000 Russians have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.
March 23, 2022, 11:35 AM
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.