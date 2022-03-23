RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
NATO estimates 7,000 to 15,000 Russians have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 11:35 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO estimates 7,000 to 15,000 Russians have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine.

