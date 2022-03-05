CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » Member of Ukrainian delegation…

Member of Ukrainian delegation says next round of talks with Russia will be held on Monday

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Member of Ukrainian delegation says next round of talks with Russia will be held on Monday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up